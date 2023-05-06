Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in VeriSign by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,788.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,213 shares of company stock worth $8,987,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $226.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.65.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

