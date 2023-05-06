Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,886 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shopify Stock Up 8.3 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

