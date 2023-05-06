Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,932 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1,570.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE AAP opened at $123.77 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

