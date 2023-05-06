Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 266.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

TEL stock opened at $122.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.75. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

