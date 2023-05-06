Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 135,388 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135,388 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 888.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $90.00 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 173.12%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

