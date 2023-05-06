Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 16,551 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

TAP opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

