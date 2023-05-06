Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 179,003 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 179,003 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $110.78 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,694,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.