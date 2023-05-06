Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 286,646 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,412 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 286,646 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.4 %

TPR stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

