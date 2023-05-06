Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 36,561 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,561 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after acquiring an additional 525,069 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,885,000 after acquiring an additional 502,558 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,479,000 after acquiring an additional 356,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after acquiring an additional 336,244 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $203.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

