Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 446,690 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 446,690 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Invesco by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 17.95 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.