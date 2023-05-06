Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,690 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.80. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is -212.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

