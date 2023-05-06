Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 882 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,424.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,496.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,460.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

