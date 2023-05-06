Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $281.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $295.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.