Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $142.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.12.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.