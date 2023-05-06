Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,770 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 298.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

