Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,298 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 38,300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 27,272.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 448,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of GNK stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $590.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

