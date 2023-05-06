Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,464 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,674,000 after buying an additional 1,022,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 888.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,810,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,124 shares during the period.

LCID opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. The business had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

