Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 2,061.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 164.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Thoughtworks by 24.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,967,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after buying an additional 385,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 928,299 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 382,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 296,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

In other Thoughtworks news, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,228.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,903.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thoughtworks Price Performance

TWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

TWKS opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Thoughtworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

