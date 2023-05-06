Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.