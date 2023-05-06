Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 24,205.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,301,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 471,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 408,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Barings BDC by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BBDC opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $782.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.