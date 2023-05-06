Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 1,967.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $696.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 235.30%.

BRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

