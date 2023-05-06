Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 289 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 247.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 845.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $58,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $58,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock worth $2,409,180. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.68.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

