Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 2.0 %

BCSF opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $733.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.23. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 47.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 93.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

Featured Articles

