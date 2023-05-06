Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,276 TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE TRTX opened at $5.61 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $434.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 151.81 and a current ratio of 143.39.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRTX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.