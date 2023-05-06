Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HWM opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

