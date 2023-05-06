Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,911,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,613,000 after purchasing an additional 724,666 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,945,000 after purchasing an additional 295,049 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 315,643 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,086,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 561,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

