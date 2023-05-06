Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.4 %

SCI stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

