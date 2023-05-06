Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 169.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

ZI opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

