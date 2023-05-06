Parallel Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 1,822.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,589,000 after acquiring an additional 185,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 166,080 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 236,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 34.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGLE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $80,359.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

