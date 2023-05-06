Parallel Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,766,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $78.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $93.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

