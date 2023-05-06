Parallel Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,565,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wayfair by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 203,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 730,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 195,461 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $55,675.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,026.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Stock Up 11.0 %

NYSE:W opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.05. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.