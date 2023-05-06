Parallel Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Home by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KB Home by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $44.04 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

KB Home declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.