Parallel Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,480 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cocrystal Pharma were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,015,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $2,000,001.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,319,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,080.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

