Parallel Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 1,021.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,002.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

