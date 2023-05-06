Parallel Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.72) to GBX 6,200 ($77.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,466.67.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $68.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

