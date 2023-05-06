Parallel Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 856,560 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,420,000 after purchasing an additional 423,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 684,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after acquiring an additional 299,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $95.41 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

