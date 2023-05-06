Parallel Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

