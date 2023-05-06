Parallel Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $121.70 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

