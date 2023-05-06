Parallel Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 738,910 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,255,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 210.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 779,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,798,000 after buying an additional 528,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 150.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 821,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after buying an additional 493,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.