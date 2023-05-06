Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 1,367.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE LAC opened at $19.90 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.13 and a quick ratio of 18.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.