Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAKK. TheStreet cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

JAKK opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.03). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

