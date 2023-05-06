Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTO. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $12,751,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $40.44.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.3169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTO shares. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

