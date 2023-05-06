Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $163,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $979,000.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

DRLL stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. Strive U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

