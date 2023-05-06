Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Braze by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Braze by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $7,585,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Braze alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Braze Price Performance

Braze stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.72. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,895 shares of company stock worth $2,197,402. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Braze Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.