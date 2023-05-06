Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 250,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,479,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

LVS opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

