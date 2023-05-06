Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $52.53.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

