Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 393,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

