Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 374 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,988,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 67,634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

