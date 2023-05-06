Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $141.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.99. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

