Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Innospec by 557.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innospec news, SVP Corbin Barnes acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.00 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,382. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Corbin Barnes bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.00 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,382. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David B. Jones acquired 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,021.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,075.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,559 shares of company stock worth $272,529 and sold 51,444 shares worth $5,586,546. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $99.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

